Chief Fred M’membe to Miss Mpezeni Burial, Cites Bemba Customs

 BRIEFING | Chief M’membe to Miss Mpezeni Burial, Cites Bemba Customs

Socialist Party president Dr Fred M’membe will not attend the burial of the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV of the Ngoni people, despite their longstanding friendship, because of traditional obligations attached to his status as a Bemba chief.

In a statement issued by his advisor on Chiefs and Traditional Affairs, Kapasa Kalulu, Dr M’membe’s absence was attributed to Bemba royal customs that prohibit chiefs from attending funerals or coming into contact with death.

Dr M’membe holds the traditional title of Mwika Mukulu under the Bemba Royal Establishment.

“These traditions carry significant cultural, spiritual and social importance. Bemba chiefs are forbidden from coming into contact with death. They cannot attend funerals,” Kalulu stated.

According to the explanation, the custom is intended to preserve the sacred status of traditional leaders and protect chieftainships from what is regarded as spiritual contamination.

Kalulu said the decision would prevent Dr M’membe from personally attending the burial of Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV, whom he described as a friend of more than 36 years.

The guidance follows recent reaffirmation by the Bemba Royal Establishment that chiefs under its authority are prohibited from attending funeral ceremonies, a custom rooted in longstanding royal tradition.

“Following Bemba royal funeral traditions is deeply important to preserve the kingdom’s cultural identity, maintain social harmony and ensure the spiritual protection of the Bemba people,” Kalulu said.

He added that arrangements would be made at an appropriate time for Dr M’membe to formally pay his respects to the late Ngoni monarch.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV, whose reign spanned more than four decades, will be laid to rest tomorrow following his death in Lusaka. His passing has drawn tributes from across Zambia and the wider region, reflecting his stature as one of the country’s longest-serving and most influential traditional leaders.

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