CHIEF MADZIMAWE SETS GROUNDS FOR CONDUCT AT MPEZENI’S FUNERAL





CHIEF Madzimawe of the Ngoni has cautioned mourners attending the funeral of Inkosi Yamakhosi Mpezeni IV tomorrow against climbing trees or displaying political symbols and gestures, noting that such conduct goes against Ngoni customs and will not be permitted during the event.





Speaking on behalf of the Ngoni Royal Establishment during a media briefing at Ephendukeni Palace today, the traditional leader said no one should position themselves higher than the dignitaries expected to attend the event.





Chief Madzimawe said that individuals known for climbing trees during public events will not be allowed to do so.





He noted that the mourning period must remain free from political gestures and activities, urging all visitors to respect the laid-down procedures.



ABIGAIL CHIFUSA

ZDM