Chiefs to start receiving K40m CDF to avoid them endorsing candidates, promises Given Katuta

Chiefs to start receiving K40m CDF to avoid them endorsing candidates, promises Katuta



INDEPENDENT presidential candidate Given Katuta says traditional leaders’ grouping and the churche will each receive their own K40 million Constituency Development Fund —CDF allocations under her government if elected on August 13.





Katuta said the move is aimed at preventing chiefs from being used as political tools and empowering both traditional and religious institutions to drive development in their communities.





Speaking during a radio programme, Katuta said her administration would retain the existing K40 million CDF for local authorities but introduce separate CDF allocations for traditional leaders and Churches.





“We want CDF to be in three. The K40 million they are giving now, we appreciate because for us it is continuity and improving on what we find.





“The current K40 million will remain for local government, but we will introduce another CDF for traditional rulers so that they are not turned into political tools to endorse or be used by any political party,” she said.





Katuta said the proposed fund would also benefit sub-chiefs as part of efforts to strengthen traditional governance.



She further proposed a separate CDF allocation for Churches, saying religious institutions serve some of the largest constituencies in the country and should be financially empowered to support community development.





Katuta also pledged to reintroduce a government office responsible for religious affairs, saying her administration would establish a Faith Office to strengthen engagement with religious organisations.



©TV Yatu | David Kashiki | July 6, 2026.