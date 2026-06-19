CHILUBA FAMILY PRAISES HICHILEMA’S LEADERSHIP, SUPPORT

The family of Zambia’s second Republican President, the late Frederick Chiluba, has expressed gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for his service to the country and the support he has extended to the family over the years.

Speaking during Dr Chiluba’s 15th memorial service in Lusaka yesterday, daughter Huldah Chiluba, on behalf of the family, acknowledged President Hichilema’s leadership and the challenges that come with governing the nation.

She noted that President Hichilema had witnessed Zambia’s historic transition to multiparty democracy in 1991 and had played a role in supporting the country’s economic reforms during that period.

Huldah said the family’s appreciation stemmed not only from the President’s public service but also from the compassion he and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema had shown during difficult moments.

She thanked the First Family for standing with them, particularly when former First Lady Vera Chiluba faced health challenges, saying their kindness and support had been deeply valued by the family.

The Chiluba family further observed that President Hichilema’s rise to the country’s highest office was marked by perseverance, resilience and commitment to his vision for Zambia.

“Through many trials, you remained focused on the vision before you, and today you carry the responsibility of leading this great nation. We recognize that such a calling is not an easy one, and we thank you for your service to Zambia,” Huldah said.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema paid tribute to the late Dr Chiluba, describing him as a leader who championed workers’ rights and played a pivotal role in Zambia’s return to multiparty democracy.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Vice-President Mutale Nalumango, the Head of State said Dr Chiluba’s determination and leadership helped transform Zambia’s political landscape and would continue to be remembered by generations of Zambians.