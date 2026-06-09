Chilufya Tayali urges UPND to use even ‘dirty’ tactics to ‘beat’ Gary Nkombo

Economic and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali has urged the

United Party for National Development (UPND) to use every

available trick to defeat independent candidate Gary Nkombo.

Posting on his social media handle, Tayali said the ruling

party can lose election anyway else, but should use everything

including tricks outside the rules of the game to defeat

Nkombo.

“UPND can lose elections anywhere else, but not Mazabuka,

everything in and outside political books must be employed to

take it at all cost. This is very important.

Police in Mazabuka District over the weekend disrupted an

independent parliamentary candidate, Nkombo’s rally that was

scheduled to take place at Ndeke Ground in Zambia compound.

The incident led police officers to block him from officially

launching his campaign as an independent candidate and

dispersed his supporters using teargas.



Speaking when he addressed the media at his residence,

independent candidate Nkombo expressed his disappointment with

the situation, describing it as undemocratic.



He said the town wards were designated for his fellow aspiring

independent candidate, Playson Hachintu, with whom they had

agreed, through the signing of a letter that was also approved

by the ECZ, that he would use Mr. Hachintu’s space to launch

his campaign at Ndeke Grounds.



Nkombo said he was shocked to see armed police officers led by

Mazabuka District Police Deputy Officer Commanding Stable

Chisonga ordering him not to proceed with the rally, saying the

campaign timetable showed he was supposed to be in Nega Nega

and not in Zambia Compound.



After Nkombo produced a police permit to hold the rally,

Chisonga stated that the rally would result in a disruption of

peace and confusion.



Nkombo said this is the third time he has faced persecution,

and he is not moved by the happenings, as he has confidence

that he will win the elections without any challenges.

He has called on his supporters to remain peaceful and go out

to mobilize for more votes in the community.



Nkombo, who recently resigned from the ruling United Party for

National Development (UPND) following a fallout with the party,

is seeking election as an independent candidat