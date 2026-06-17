China has expressed its willingness to share governance experience with Nigeria and Africa.



Chinese Embassy Counsellor Wang Jun disclosed this in his remarks at a high-level Abuja dialogue to elevate President Xi Jinping’s governance framework into a central reference point for discussions on modernisation, poverty reduction, and state-led development across Africa.





The dialogue, held at the China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria and organised by the Centre for China Studies, brought together diplomats, academics, and policy experts under the theme “The Governance of China” and Knowledge Sharing in Nigeria–China Cooperation: Implications for Mutual Learning.”





Participants examined China’s development trajectory and its potential relevance for Nigeria’s governance and reform agenda.





According to Wang, China is willing to share governance experience with African countries while emphasising that each nation must pursue a development path suited to its own national conditions.





He added that China–Africa cooperation continues to expand under a shared vision of mutual development and a common future.





The Chinese Embassy Counsellor described Xi Jinping’s “The Governance of China” series as a structured articulation of China’s governance philosophy and development experience, covering key policy areas such as targeted poverty alleviation, ecological civilisation, and long-term strategic planning.





He highlighted China’s achievement in lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty as a landmark example of what he called a people-centred development model, noting that such experience could offer useful lessons for countries pursuing inclusive growth.