China Slaps Sanctions on DOZENS of American Companies in Massive Retaliation Against US Tech Crackdown!





In a bold escalation of the US-China trade and tech war, China has imposed sweeping trade restrictions and sanctions on multiple US firms targeting defense, aerospace, drones, rare-earth supply chains, and more.





This comes directly after the Pentagon added several major Chinese tech giants (including Alibaba, Baidu, BYD, and others) to its military-linked blacklist, accusing them of aiding Beijing’s military capabilities.

Key Details:



China’s Moves: Dozens of US companies hit with export curbs, procurement bans, and other restrictions.





Scope: 10+ US firms barred from certain Chinese dual-use exports; 46+ blocked from government procurement.





Why It Matters: This tit-for-tat retaliation risks deeper fragmentation of global supply chains, hitting chips, AI, drones, and critical minerals hard. Companies are now caught in the crossfire between the world’s two superpowers.