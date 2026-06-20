CHINSALI PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN RALLY PUT ON HOLD



By Albert Nyirenda



The National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) has announced that its planned presidential campaign rally in Chinsali District has not been cleared by the Zambia Police Service.





In a statement issued today, NRPUP Chinsali District said police advised that the rally remains pending as they await further guidance from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) regarding the presidential campaign timetable.





The party said the development affects the campaign rally that was scheduled to be addressed by NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile.





NRPUP has since informed its members, supporters and the general public of the change and indicated that further communication will be provided once guidance is received from the Electoral Commission of Zambia.





The statement was issued by NRPUP Chinsali District on June 20, 2026.