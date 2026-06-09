CHIPATA ARCHBISHOP APPEALS FOR DIGNIFIED BURIAL OF EDGAR LUNGU

By: Thomas Afroman Mwale

Chipata Diocese bishop George Lungu has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema and the Government to ensure that late former President Edgar Lungu is buried in a dignified manner and that legal disputes surrounding his burial are resolved without further delays, as it recently marked one year since his death.

Bishop Lungu said the Church’s position is that closure should be achieved as soon as possible while the nation awaits the judgment of the South African Supreme Court on the appeal concerning the burial of the former Head of State.

Speaking during the requiem Mass for late Paramount Chief Mpezeni, bishop Lungu emphasized the importance of according departed leaders a respectful and timely burial, noting that prolonged disputes only delay the healing process for families and the nation.

He urged all parties involved to prioritize unity, reconciliation, and respect for the deceased as efforts continue to bring the matter to a conclusion.

Mr Lungu Died on 5th June 2025 in South Africa where he was receiving medical treatment but has not yet been

buried.

SunFmTvNews