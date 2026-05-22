CHIPOKOTA MWANAWASA AND PATRICK MATIBINI SUE LUSAKA LAWYER OVER US$15,000 ESTATE FUNDS LINKED TO MAUREEN MWANAWASA.





STATE House Special Assistant to the President for Public Policy Chipokota Mwanawasa and former Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini have sued a Lusaka law firm and its lawyer, demanding payment of US$15,708.21 allegedly entrusted for the settlement of two court cases involving the late former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa.





Ms Mwanawasa, suing as co-executor of the estate of the late Dr Mwanawasa, her mother and Dr Matibini, also co-executor has cited Lusitu Chambers and lawyer Steve Milimo as respondents.





They are also seeking damages for alleged breach of duty of care owed to the late former First Lady.



CREDIT: Times of Zambia/PERPETUAL SICHIKWENKWE