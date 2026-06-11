Chiti was the youngest brother so how did he became the king?



when the sons of Mukulumpe, left in search of a new homeland, they eventually reached the mighty Luapula River. The river was wide and dangerous, and many of the brothers, including Nkole, hesitated to cross it. Chiti, although the youngest, showed courage and determination. He entered the river, swam across, and became the first to set foot on the other side. By doing so, he effectively claimed the land and demonstrated the leadership qualities needed to guide the people.





Chiti’s bold action at the Luapula River convinced his brothers and followers that he possessed leadership qualities, leading to his recognition as the leader and eventually the first Chitimukulu.





The title Chitimukulu means “the great tree” or “the great one”, after crossing chiti saw a big tree along the river and he said “i will not only claim land but also trees” symbolizing the paramount chief and protector of the Bemba people.