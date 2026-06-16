CHIVAYO UNLEASHES SCATHING ATTACK ON TEMBA MLISWA



HARARE – Businessman and philanthropist Sir Wicknell Chivayo has launched an extraordinary public broadside against former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa, accusing him of political irrelevance, extortion during his tenure in Parliament and using media appearances to remain in the national spotlight.





Chivayo took aim at Mliswa’s frequent commentary on national politics, particularly his views on succession within the ruling ZANU PF party.



“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but as Zimbabweans we will never take advice from a hopeless and broke FAILED POLITICIAN trying to earn a living,” Chivayo said.





The businessman accused Mliswa of “pretending to be knowledgeable and politically astute” through regular interviews in which he allegedly comments on who should succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa and calls for the resignation of senior government officials.



“With the greatest respect PLEASE SHUT UP,” Chivayo said, adding that Mliswa was “not a ZANU PF member” and “not the President’s spokesperson.”



Chivayo further argued that President Mnangagwa had repeatedly stated that he would not personally choose his successor, maintaining that the matter rests solely with the ruling party.





The attack marked a significant escalation in the increasingly public feud between the two men, who have clashed repeatedly over politics, business and allegations surrounding Chivayo’s involvement in major government-linked projects.





In the same statement, Chivayo revisited the controversial Gwanda Solar Project parliamentary hearings, claiming that he successfully defended himself before more than 40 Members of Parliament who questioned him as part of the Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy.





“Ndakagara ndiri one Chibaba ndakazvimiririra,” Chivayo said, asserting that his “level of intelligence is unmatched.”



He also accused Mliswa of demanding protection fees from businesspeople during his time as a Member of Parliament, alleging that appointments to parliamentary portfolio committees were often viewed by companies with fear.





“Manga majaira ka extortion muri MP,” Chivayo charged.



The allegations were made without supporting evidence in the statement.





Chivayo further mocked Mliswa over remarks relating to his lifestyle and public appearances, including claims surrounding an unfulfilled pledge allegedly made during a beauty pageant event. He questioned whether the beneficiary had ever received the promised funds and offered, rhetorically, to provide financial assistance himself.





The businessman also dismissed Mliswa’s assertions regarding threats to his safety and his preference for luxury vehicles, joking that “all the ladies want a Raptor, and Sabhuku also wants a Raptor.”





The exchange has sparked widespread debate on social media, with supporters of both men weighing in on the increasingly personalised nature of public discourse involving prominent figures.





While Chivayo’s remarks have been praised by some as a blunt response to persistent criticism, others have criticised the tone of the statement, arguing that it reflects the deterioration of civility in Zimbabwe’s political conversations.





Mliswa had not publicly responded to the latest attack at the time of publication.



The latest episode underscores the growing role of social media as a battleground for political influence, where business figures, politicians and public personalities increasingly bypass traditional media channels to engage directly with supporters and critics alike.