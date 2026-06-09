CHIZYUKA WITHDRAWS, ENDORSES LILANDA, AS NKOMBO’S DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER DEFECTS TO UPND





Bennie Mwiinga Ward Independent candidate Briven Chizyuka, popularly known as “Formula”, has withdrawn from the local government elections.





Byta FM News reports that Chizyuka, who was in Independent Parliamentary candidate Gary Nkombo’s camp, has endorsed UPND Parliamentary candidate Vincent Lilanda.





Meanwhile, Chuma Haambulo has also withdrawn as Gary Nkombo’s Deputy Campaign Manager, joined the UPND, and pledged to support Parliamentary candidate Vincent Lilanda.





The duo have since pledged to ensure that President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND candidates win in Mazabuka Central Constituency.