CHURCH URGED TO REFLECT AFTER LUNGU BURIAL MEDIATION FAILURE



The Evangelical Youth Alliance of Zambia (EYAZ) has called on the Church to introspect following failed mediation efforts in the burial dispute involving former President Edgar Lungu.





Speaking in an interview with Mafken news, Alliance President Rev. Moses Lungu said it was regrettable that despite efforts by President Hakainde Hichilema to involve the Church in mediation, church bodies failed to reach a unified position that could bring closure to the nation.





Rev. Lungu said the impasse exposed divisions and inconsistencies within the Church, adding that some church leaders appeared to adopt double standards by speaking differently in private and in public or aligning themselves with partisan interests.





He has since urged church leaders, alliances and fellowships to rise above partisanship and work towards a common code of conduct for national engagement.



By Kalonje Mumba