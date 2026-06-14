CIA Went On High Alert In Zimbabwe After Mystery UFO Hovered Over Harare Airport, Newly Declassified Files Claim

Declassified Files Claim UFO Above Harare Airport Triggered CIA Response

Freshly declassified United States government files have reignited interest in one of Zimbabwe’s most intriguing mysteries after claims emerged that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) went on high alert in Zimbabwe following the sighting of a mysterious object above Harare Airport in 2008.

The documents, released on 12 June 2026 as part of a new batch of declassified UFO records, detail an incident that allegedly took place on 2 July 2008. According to the files, a strange object was seen hovering above Harare’s main airport, prompting concern among US intelligence officials and triggering a heightened alert involving CIA assets operating in Zimbabwe.

UFO Reportedly Hovered Above Harare Airport

The newly released CIA cable describes an object that reportedly remained suspended above Harare Airport before suddenly disappearing.

According to the document:

“At one point during observation, ‘beams’ were observed emanating from the object.”

Witnesses quoted in the report allegedly described the object as:

“Disc-like in shape with a hollow center, [with] a series of rotating lights on the underside of the airframe.”

The cable further stated that the lights underneath the object changed colours before it rapidly climbed to a higher altitude and vanished from sight.

According to the file, the unusual sighting sparked discussions among officials over what exactly had been observed.

The report stated:

“Individuals debated if the sighting was an advanced reconnaissance device belonging to a foreign government, or whether the object was an unidentified flying object of extraterrestrial origins.”

Although no conclusion was reached, the cable claimed the incident resulted in a decision to place CIA assets in Zimbabwe on high alert.

Declassified Files Leave Questions Unanswered

The Harare sighting was among 72 files released by US authorities on 12 June 2026. The documents form part of a broader effort to make public records relating to unidentified anomalous phenomena, often referred to as UFOs.

The files contain reports from the CIA, FBI, Pentagon, NASA and other government agencies dating from the 1940s to the present day.

Despite the dramatic claims contained in the documents, investigators did not determine the nature of the object seen above Harare.

The released records indicate that some officials considered the possibility that it could have been advanced technology operated by a foreign government, while others reportedly entertained more extraordinary explanations

Zimbabwe’s Long History Of UFO Reports

The 2008 incident has also drawn renewed attention to Zimbabwe’s famous 1994 Ariel School case in Ruwa.

That incident involved dozens of pupils who reported seeing a strange craft near their school grounds. The event attracted international media attention and remains one of the most widely discussed UFO cases linked to Zimbabwe.

The newly released US files do not establish what was seen above Harare Airport in July 2008. Instead, they reveal how seriously the report was apparently treated by American intelligence officials at the time.

The declassified documents contain claims and accounts recorded by US agencies, but there is no independently verified evidence publicly available confirming the nature of the object reportedly seen above Harare Airport on 2 July 2008.