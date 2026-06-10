CLERGY URGED TO REJECT BROWN ENVELOPES AS ZAMBIA HEADS TOWARDS 2026 ELECTIONS





By: Nelson Longesha



As Zambia moves closer to the 2026 General Elections, the Church has been challenged to remain steadfast in its prophetic role by rejecting political influence and refusing to speak under the sway of “brown envelopes” and partisan interests.





Speaking on ZNBC Radio 2’s The Citizens Voice programme today, Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) General Secretary Rev. Canon James Phiri said members of the clergy may face various challenges and pressures during the election period.





However, he stressed that religious leaders must uphold integrity and resist any attempts by political actors to compromise their moral voice through gifts, favours, or financial inducements.





He said the credibility of the Church depends on its ability to remain independent and courageous in speaking truth to power, regardless of which political party is in government or seeking office.





The CCZ General Secretary further emphasized that the Church must maintain political neutrality and impartiality, ensuring that church platforms are never used to endorse, campaign for, or promote any political party or candidate.





“As a sacred institution, the Church must not become an extension of political campaigns,” he said, noting that clear and consistent guidelines should be applied to all political actors seeking engagement with religious institutions.





He explained that while political leaders may interact with faith communities, such engagement should always respect the sanctity of worship and the Church’s non-partisan mandate.





The church leader also called for national conversations to focus on issues that affect citizens rather than partisan competition. He urged both political leaders and the electorate to prioritize values such as peace, justice, accountability, unity, and the common good.





He further stated that the Church must continue to speak prophetically and independently, maintaining the freedom to challenge wrongdoing and hold all leaders accountable without fear or favour.





With political activity expected to intensify, Rev. Canon Phiri appealed to clergy members across the country to guard the integrity of the pulpit and ensure that the Church remains a trusted voice for truth, reconciliation,

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