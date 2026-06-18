“Close Foreign-Run Churches and South Africa Will Be Back on Its Feet Within 12 Months”: Phakel’umthakathi Calls for Major Crackdown on Churches Led by Foreign Nationals, Sparking Outrage and Support Across the Country





Anti-illegal immigration activist Phakel’umthakathi has ignited a fierce national debate after declaring that South Africa could recover within 12 months if churches run by foreign nationals were shut down.





Speaking on immigration and economic issues, Phakel’umthakathi argued that many foreign-led churches should be investigated and closed, claiming such action would help restore opportunities for South Africans and strengthen the country’s economy. He suggested that stricter measures against foreign-run institutions could play a major role in addressing some of the challenges facing the nation.





His comments have quickly divided public opinion. Supporters say he is raising concerns that many South Africans have been discussing for years, while critics argue that targeting churches based on the nationality of their leaders could undermine religious freedom and social cohesion.





The remarks come amid growing national discussions about illegal immigration, border control, employment opportunities and the role of foreign nationals in South Africa’s economy.





🇿🇦 Do you agree with Phakel’umthakathi’s call to close churches run by foreign nationals, or do you believe churches should be left out of the immigration debate? Share your views below. 👇🔥