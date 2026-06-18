Commercial shipping returns to Hormuz as vessels navigate lingering mine threat



Commercial traffic has begun returning to the Strait of Hormuz following Iran’s decision to reopen the strategic waterway under the recently announced agreement.





According to the latest maritime reports, at least 10–16 commercial vessels and oil tankers have already started transiting the strait and departing the Persian Gulf after months of disruption.





However, major risks remain. Shipping companies and maritime security experts continue to express concerns over naval mines believed to have been deployed during the four-month conflict, raising questions about the safety of key shipping lanes.





Industry sources warn that clearing and verifying the entire route could take weeks before operators regain full confidence in the waterway. Some of the world’s largest shipping firms are reportedly maintaining a cautious approach despite the resumption of traffic.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, carrying a significant share of global oil exports. As a result, the return of vessel traffic is being closely watched by energy markets and governments around the world.





While ships are moving again, maritime authorities stress that the route has not yet fully returned to normal operations and security concerns continue to shape navigation decisions across the region.