CONCOURT SCHEDULES HH PETITION HEARING



The Constitutional Court has set June 16, 2026, for a status conference in a petition challenging President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s eligibility to contest the 2026 General Election.





The status conference will provide an opportunity for the parties to set timelines for the matter, exchange evidence, file any pre-hearing applications and schedule the hearing date.





The petition was filed by United Party for National Development –UPND- senior member CHARLES LONGWE, who is challenging President HICHILEMA’s eligibility on the grounds that the party did not hold a valid convention before his nomination on May 22, 2026.





Mr. LONGWE has cited Articles 60 and 128 of the Constitution, as well as Order Four Rule One of the Constitutional Court Rules, in support of his petition.



He filed the matter before the Constitutional Court on May 29, 2026.





However, UPND Secretary-General BATUKE IMENDA has argued that the issues raised in the petition concerning the mandate of the current party leadership fall under the UPND Constitution rather than the Republican Constitution.





Mr. IMENDA contends that questions surrounding the mandate of the party leadership can only be resolved through an interpretation of the UPND Constitution and not Articles 52 and 60 of the national Constitution.





The full bench of the Constitutional Court is expected to hear the petition on June 19, 2026.



President HICHILEMA is being represented by State Counsel MULAMBO HAIMBE of MALAMBO and Company, who is also a former Justice Minister.





Other members of the President’s legal team include MICHAEL MOONO of LJ Michael Legal Practitioners, KAMUWANGA PHIRI of MALAMBO and Company, and JOSEPH NJOBVU of PNP Advocates.





Meanwhile, petitioner CHARLES LONGWE is being represented by BENJAMIN MWELWA of MWELWA PHIRI and Partners.



ZNBC