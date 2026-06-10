 Conor McGregor calls for immigration from 3rd world countries to be banned and gives reasons

World Champion Conor McGregor has called for countries in the West to ban third-world countries from coming into their countries.

The UFC fighter took to X to react following a night of chaos in his beloved Ireland.

A 30-year-old Sudanese man named Hadi Alodid attempted to behead a man in the middle of a street in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

This led to outrage and anti-immigration protest, with houses, cars, and a bus set on fire as citizens asked for immigrants to leave their country.

Reacting on X, Conor called for a ban on all immigrants from third-world countries.

He wrote: “Ban immigration from the 3rd World now.

“Help them from where they are. As we have done over the years so many times beautifully, and nobly.

“They cannot come here any longer.”

Earlier, he had written on X: “CLOSE THE BORDERS.

“Enter IPAS centres militarily and remove all illegal entrants from this island.

“Inviting and financing mentally deranged people from the 3rd world is a hard no.

“Get them out. Stop them coming.

“We say no to this.”