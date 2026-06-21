🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Copperbelt Roars as UPND Unveils Candidates Before Massive Changanamai Crowd



Changanamai Grounds became the political centre of gravity on the Copperbelt yesterday as a vast sea of red stretched across the horizon, with thousands of UPND supporters converging to witness the unveiling of the party’s parliamentary and local government candidates ahead of the August 13 general election.





Long before party leaders took to the stage, the atmosphere had already taken on the energy of a major campaign moment. Supporters poured in from Kitwe, Ndola, Kalulushi, Chililabombwe, Chingola, Mufulira and other parts of the province, filling every available space around the grounds.





Party regalia dominated the landscape as chants, whistles and campaign songs echoed through one of the largest political gatherings seen on the Copperbelt since the campaign period began





The symbolism was impossible to miss. While opposition parties continue testing their strength in traditional mining communities, the ruling party responded with a show of organisation, numbers and mobilisation in a province that has historically played kingmaker in Zambia’s presidential elections.





From the stage, the crowd appeared endless, stretching beyond barricades and deep into surrounding sections of Changanamai.



Leading the event, UPND Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson and Lufwanyama East adopted candidate Elisha Matambo framed the election as a choice between continuity and reversal.





Matambo pointed to the recovery of the mining sector, free education, expanded Constituency Development Fund allocations and infrastructure development as evidence that the UPND deserved another mandate from voters.





“President Hakainde Hichilema has managed to restore the mining sector, introduce free education, enhance the Constituency Development Fund and improve road infrastructure,” Matambo told the cheering crowd, urging supporters to translate their enthusiasm into votes on election day.





Candidate after candidate stepped forward to present their case to voters. Ndola Central candidate Frank Tayali projected confidence about retaining the seat for the ruling party. Kalulushi candidate Kampamba Mulenga called for continued support for government programmes, while Wusakile candidate Chibesa Katayi pledged to prioritise healthcare, education, youth empowerment and job creation.





Dag Hammarskjold candidate Ernest Lufunda promised to push for the construction of a hospital in the constituency, and Kabushi candidate Emelda Mpupuni appealed for unity and discipline throughout the campaign season.





Music and politics blended throughout the afternoon as popular performers including Pentagon, Kings Malembe Malembe, Abena Swanky T, Aqualaskin, Y Celeb and Chile One MrZambia kept the crowd energised between speeches.





By sunset, Changanamai had delivered what the UPND hoped to achieve: a powerful visual statement that the battle for the Copperbelt is fully underway, and that one of Zambia’s most important electoral battlegrounds is already coming alive.





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