Côte d’Ivoire secured a crucial 2–0 victory over Curaçao in their final Group E match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Nicolas Pépé scoring both goals to help the Elephants finish second in the group.





Pépé opened the scoring in the 7th minute before adding a second in the 64th, giving Côte d’Ivoire the result they needed to move to six points, level with Germany but behind on goal difference.





The Ivorians controlled much of the game, enjoying 62% possession compared to Curaçao’s 38%. They completed 554 passes with 89% accuracy, while Curaçao made 336 passes at 86% accuracy. Despite Curaçao registering slightly more shots, 10 to Côte d’Ivoire’s eight, both sides had three shots on target. Côte d’Ivoire also won six corners, while Curaçao had four.





In the other Group E match, Ecuador came from behind to beat Germany 2–1. Leroy Sané gave Germany an early lead in the 2nd minute, but Nilson Angulo equalised for Ecuador in the 9th minute before Gonzalo Plata scored the winner in the 77th minute.





Germany dominated possession with 61%, made 582 passes, and had 11 shots compared to Ecuador’s eight, but both teams managed three shots on target. Ecuador, however, were more clinical when it mattered.





Despite the defeat, Germany finished top of Group E with six points and a +6 goal difference. Côte d’Ivoire also ended on six points but finished second with a +2 goal difference. Ecuador finished third with four points, while Curaçao ended bottom with one point after losing two of their three matches.



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