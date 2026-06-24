COUNCIL  OF CHURCHES WELCOMES SOUTH AFRICAN COURT RULING ON LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU BURIAL

CCZ WELCOMES SOUTH AFRICAN COURT RULING ON LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU BURIAL



The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has welcomed the decision by the South African Supreme Court of Appeal regarding the burial of Zambia’s Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





CCZ General Secretary, Rev. Canon James Phiri, says the Council’s position remains that the late former President should be accorded a dignified burial and that all stakeholders must work towards bringing closure to the matter.





The Council has acknowledged the court’s ruling, noting that it reflects the wishes of the family, and has expressed hope that the decision will help resolve the prolonged impasse.





Rev. Phiri has, however, appealed to the family to consider the possibility of repatriating the remains to Zambia for burial.





He further says that if the family proceeds with burial in South Africa, all parties should respect the outcome and allow the nation to move forward.





The Council has emphasized that what remains important is that the former President is laid to rest with dignity and that the country finds closure after the prolonged dispute.