Council of Elders, Founders of Multi-Party Democracy in Zambia Endorse Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu



..as they propose urgent reforms required to foster development and national unity…





Dr. Mbita Chitala Wrote;



Celebrating the Unity of Tonse Pamodzi Alliance with more than 30 Opposition Political Parties and civil society;

The Future Prospects





As Co-Chairman with Prince Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika of the Council of Elders, I would like to thank and congratulate Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu for uniting the people of Zambia with the aim of peacefully campaigning to end the disastrous UPND five year reign. Many Zambians of good will have endorsed this team to lead the people of Zambia to electoral victory and usher in a revitalized progressive and united dispensation on 13th August, 2026.





President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND regime have failed to enable Zambia escape poverty and bad governance. On the contrary, the UPND goal has been to subvert and kill our hard earned democracy by hook and crook; condemned Zambians to high cost of living; failed to unite our people and introduced the hated tribalism; practiced high level of white collar corruption; weaponized public institutions against Zambians; adopted a foreign policy that compromised our sovereignty; and failed to give our 6th Republican President Edgah Chagwa Lungu an honourable burial.





The mammoth support by the people being rendered to Presidential Candidate Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu as they garner support for the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance as shown by the epic rallies in Kitwe and Kabwe should be celebrated and supported by all well-meaning Zambians. The Latin phrase Vox Populi, Vox dei is clearly bearing testimony and that change of government will come on 13th August, 2026.





Our hope and prayer is that President Mundubile and his more than thirty (30) Alliance Partners will peacefully win the elections on 13th August, 2026. It is also common sense that all civil society actors such as the Church organizations, the labour and young people support this people’s initiative to free Zambia from a bad governance system of the UPND. The same goes to opposition political parties such as the Citizens First of Kalaba, the Socialist Party of Fred Membe and the Zambia Shall Prosper party of Kelvin Fube and others to reflect in national interest and support the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance and together participate in a winning coalition and together form a people’s government in August, 2026 that will address among others, the following eight minimum issues:





1. Address the Constitutional issue that President Hakainde and the UPND forced on Zambia through the illegitimate Bill 7 and Act Number 13 and other draconian laws such the Cyber Laws that have robbed Zambians of their liberties and freedoms. This measure should lead to the enactment the 4th Republican Constitution through a consensus based initiative that will advance genuine devolution of power and professionalization of the public service as well as the end the impasse of the Barotse 1964 Agreement; end state brutality, harassment, intimidation, torture and arresting of innocent Zambians and ensure the rule of law; ensure security of tenure and professionalism of judges and end of government interference with the independence of the judiciary; ensure the independence of the National Assembly; end the harassment of the press and facilitate the freedom of speech and thought and ensure the restoration of the right to form and join political parties and societies of one’s choice.





2. Address High Cost of Living and economic malaise actualized by UPND poor governance and incompetence by abolishing nuisance taxes, ensuring basic needs such as food, medicine, shelter, transport, education, social security, interest rates, making electricity affordable to all and ending load shading of electricity and reducing cost of petroleum products; re finance and re-capitalizing Indeni Petroleum Refinery; empowering farmers by subsidizing production and supporting small business by providing affordable credit and training opportunities as well as expanding employment opportunities. This process will require adopting Mixed Economy Policies of the Developmental State and abandon Neo-Liberal Structural Adjustment Austerity Policies of the UPND that favours foreign multi-nationals at the expense of Zambians





3. Implement Zero Tolerance Against Corruption by insuring that ACC, DEC, FIC and investigative wings are independent and professional; ensuring that all Public Officers including the President and the Cabinet declare annually their assets and liabilities; enforcing the Code of Conduct as provided in the Constitution; Reclaim of all looted assets such as those evidenced at NAPSA, MOPANI, KANSANSHI, FRA and fertilizer and petroleum imports and stop thefts in general procurement of medicines, CDF looting, Land and theft of government assets; and appoint an Independent Judicial Commission of Enquiry on the Privatization of government assets since 1991.





4. Advance the Unity of our country and enforce Zero tolerance against bigotry – Tribalism, Provincialism, Nepotism, Sexism, racism; Reform Local government and ensure councils are corporate entities who can issue municipal bonds and ensuring their financial viability to render services to their communities; Ensure national balance in public appointments and equity distribution of resources pursuant to the constitution; Unconditional release of all political prisoners in Zambia and pardon all citizens that have escaped from Zambia for political reasons ; Zero tolerance against political violence and caderism; Strive towards Eradication of poverty, Illiteracy, enhance social justice, and facilitate creation of employment opportunities by enabling investing in manufacturing, housing, roads, railways, energy and other public goods such as education and health; and Ensure Unity in diversity of Zambians and advance Zambian culture and way of life and ensure the equal development of all regions and nationalities.





5. End the weaponization of our public institutions and Professionalize the public service, Practice merit-based appointments, and end nepotism, favouritism and cronyism; Depoliticise the Police Service and other security and defence agencies to insure Peace, stability and safe communities and invest in the security and defence of Zambia; ensure management of the Public Order Act is by the Local Councils and not the Police and implement the provision on Advance Notification; Depoliticize the Electoral Commission of Zambia and all Commissions and ensure their independence; reform the judiciary and ensure their security of tenure and professionalism and retire rogue partisan judges; Professionalize the Civil Service and introduce exams for entry into the civil service.





6. Ensure Social Justice to all workers, rural farmers, women, youth and students, Nationalities and Social Classes by the immediate review of the low salaries and wages with a view to raising the minimum wages to a level based on the cost of living index; The provision of housing and transportation facilities to and from work to all workers by their employers; The provision of public health facilities in all working and residential places; The conversion of casual labour to permanent and pensionable employment; The abolishment of child labour; The immediate payment of NAPSA deposits of all retired workers on demand; The restoration of workers right to take any form of industrial action they chose as a part of their bargaining power ; The stoppage to government interference with the running of workers Trade Unions and Non-Governmental Organizations; The right for rural farmers to own land, receive subsidized inputs such as seeds, fertilizer, accept subsidized credit and extension and marketing services; Affirmative action on women insuring equal representation in all state organs and end discrimination on basis of gender, ethnicity, age; The right of students and youth to protest, demonstrate, and air their views publicly without state terrorism against them; The right of nationalities to use, speak and develop their languages and culture; The right of small businessmen, national capital, parastatals to protection against monopolies; The right of Zambian professionals to practice their calling according to their professional ethics without state interference or fear of jail or exile; The right of the Police and Military to obey their conscience and reject orders to harass, intimidate, arrest, torture or fire at defenceless citizens; The right of religious leaders to serve their congregations without state harassment.





7. Ensure Zambia’s Foreign Policy is anchored on Non-Alignment, Pan Africanism and friendship to all foreign jurisdictions; Support all African Union Resolutions including those on Palestine and Western Sahara Republic; Ensure good neighbourliness with all SADCC countries; Ensure and uphold the principle of national sovereignty free from domination of foreign military bases and uphold open discussion with our neighbouring states with a view to insuring that Southern Africa is a zone of peace free from all foreign military presence; Ensure that the defence and security forces conduct their work on the side of the people, a defence force ready to fight for and protect the gains of Zambia’s independence; The Defence and security services will be adequately supplied and housed Ensure the Defence and security services are professional, well-funded , non-partisan and ever ready to keep the peace and An end to secret treaties granting foreigners military space in Zambia and the adoption of the Non-Aligned foreign policy and the enhancing of friendly relations of all our neighbours including Zimbabwe, RSA and Congo DR.





8. Ensure dignified Burial of 6th Republican President Dr. Edgah Chagwa Lungu and Stop Harassment of his Family and ensure common cause to let family bury their departed loved one in peace and honour and ensure that the family is well provided pursuant to the law.



END: Mbita Chitala PhD