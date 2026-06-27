Court Quashes ECZ Decision on Candle Symbol





The Candle is ON!🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️



This evening the High Court delivered judgment in our favour against the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).





The Court found that ECZ’s decision to revoke and replace the Candle symbol was illegal, irrational, procedurally improper, and in breach of our legitimate expectation.





The Court further held that ECZ failed to give us an opportunity to be heard before making its decision and that, having validly allocated the Candle symbol to us, we were entitled to legitimately expect that it would remain our symbol throughout the 2026 General Election and appear against our names on the ballot paper.





Accordingly, the Court:

• Quashed ECZ’s decision to revoke the Candle symbol.

• Prohibited ECZ from implementing or enforcing its Circular of 6th June 2026 or substituting the Candle symbol with any other symbol.

• Awarded costs in our favour.





This judgment is not merely a victory for the five applicants. It is a victory for the rule of law, procedural fairness, and the principle that public institutions must exercise their powers lawfully and fairly.





Above all, we give thanks to God for His faithfulness. Every step of this journey has been by His grace. 🙏🏾



My sincere gratitude goes to our lawyers, Mr. Mehluli Malisa Batakathi and Mr. Isaac Simbeye of Malisa & Partners, for their outstanding representation and commitment to justice.





To everyone who prayed for us, encouraged us and stood with us throughout this matter, thank you. Your support has meant everything.





The Candle remains lit. The journey continues.



Aluta Continua! 🕯️🇿🇲



Simon Mulenga Mwila – Independent Aspiring Mayor of Lusaka 🕯️🗳️🤝