COURT TO DECIDE MNANGAGWA TERM-EXTENSION BATTLE



Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court is expected to hand down a highly anticipated ruling tomorrow in a landmark case that could have major political implications for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s future.





The case was brought by a group of liberation war veterans who are seeking to stop Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, arguing that the proposed changes are designed to extend Mnangagwa’s time in office by an additional two years. The matter was argued before the court on May 20, with judgment reserved until now.





Represented by constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, the applicants want the court to declare the amendment process invalid. They have cited President Mnangagwa and Attorney-General Virginia Mabiza as respondents.





The war veterans contend that Mnangagwa breached constitutional provisions by chairing Cabinet discussions and participating in the approval of amendments from which he could personally benefit.

They argue that his involvement created a conflict of interest and violated constitutional obligations requiring impartial conduct, claiming the reforms are aimed at prolonging his presidency. Tomorrow’s ruling is expected to be closely watched across the country.