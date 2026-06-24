Court told undercover efforts underway to bring Emmanuel Mwamba before justice



Undercover investigations are ongoing to bring Patriotic Front (PF) faction Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba before court, a police officer has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.





Lusaka, 24 June – Chief Inspector Justin Makumba informed the court on Monday that law enforcement officers were still gathering intelligence and conducting undercover operations aimed at locating and apprehending Mwamba.





The development came as Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda Kalisilira extended a bench warrant issued against Mwamba until July 20, 2026.



Mwamba is facing one count of assaulting a police officer.





According to the charge, Mwamba allegedly assaulted Detective Inspector Steven Simwenda, a Zambia Police Service officer, on June 14, 2023, in Lusaka while the officer was carrying out his official duties.





When the matter came up for the return of the bench warrant, Chief Inspector Makumba told the court that efforts to trace the accused person were still ongoing.





“We are working to bring the accused, doing undercover investigations to bring him. We are still working on intelligence information,” Makumba told the court.





The prosecution did not provide further details regarding the nature of the investigations.

Following the update, Magistrate Kalisilira extended the bench warrant and adjourned the matter to July 20, 2026, for a further report on efforts to bring Mwamba before the court.



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