COURT WARNS WITNESS IN NAKACHINDA SEDITION CASE



….*”There will be problems if you miss again”, warns Judge Sakala



By Staff Writer



LUSAKA Magistrate Mwandu Sakala has warned a prosecution witness in the seditious practices case involving Raphael Nakacinda that he risks facing consequences if he fails to attend the next court sitting.





Nakacinda, the Patriotic Front faction secretary general, is facing a charge of seditious practices arising from remarks he allegedly made concerning the conduct of state institutions and the administration of elections. The State alleges that his statements were intended to incite disaffection against the government, an allegation he denies. The matter has attracted significant public and political interest, with the prosecution relying on witness testimony and video recordings as part of its case.





Given Mayumbelo, who was scheduled to testify as the State’s fourth witness at the previous hearing, failed to appear in court. The arresting officer told the court that attempts to reach him by mobile phone were unsuccessful.





Addressing Mayumbelo when he appeared before the court, Sakala stressed the importance of respecting court proceedings.



“You are not an accused person; you are a witness, and as such you are supposed to adhere to the terms of the court,” Sakala said.





Explaining his absence, Mayumbelo told the court that he had travelled out of town a week before the scheduled hearing and later fell ill when he was due to return. He apologised for missing the session.





But Sakala said the witness had inconvenienced the court.



“You inconvenienced the court. Had you been present, the court would have finished with your testimony,” he said.



Meanwhile, the matter has been adjourned to July 20, 2026, after the State was unable to present video evidence due to technical challenges.





Public prosecutor Changa Jere informed the court that the equipment in Courtroom One could not play the DVD the prosecution intended to use as part of its evidence. He added that although Courtroom Three had the necessary facilities, it was without power.





Jere said the prosecution had been ready to proceed with two witnesses, including Mayumbelo, who were both present in court, but the hearing could not continue because of the technical hitch.



Ends…