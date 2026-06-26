Crimea Is About To Fall!



I have been saying for weeks that the fall of Crimea is imminent, but few believed.





Crimea is the crown jewel of Ukraine, and far outstrips the Donbas in importance. Without Crimea, Russia will be deprived of its only warm water naval base at Sevastopol – which is why it is strategically irreplaceable.





The Hill asks whether Putin’s reign can survive the fall of Crimea. It is the right question — but Western analysts rarely grasp why Crimea matters beyond the symbolic.

In my upcoming piece for The Great Game, I will be examining what the battle for Crimea means in its true strategic dimension: the control of the Black Sea littoral, the gateway to the Eurasian Heartland’s southern flank, and what its outcome portends for the emerging multipolar order.

This is not just a battle for territory. It is a battle for the fulcrum of Eurasian power. Watch this space.

By Lim Tean