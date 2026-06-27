Crimea Is Cut Off



Crimea is becoming increasingly isolated.



The last major road out of the peninsula has ground to a standstill, with traffic backed up for miles and some vehicles reportedly running out of fuel.





Sevastopol, Crimea’s largest city, is without power, while outages have affected roughly half of the peninsula. Roads, bridges, and ferry connections have either been disabled or are considered too dangerous to use. Fuel sales have also been suspended.





At the same time, Crimea’s tourism industry has effectively collapsed.



Ukraine’s elite Alpha Unit has conducted strikes targeting Russian airfields, administrative centers, air defense systems, and energy infrastructure.





The cumulative effect of these attacks is steadily degrading Russia’s military and civilian logistics in Crimea. If current trends continue, Russian forces could eventually face a choice between abandoning their positions or attempting to defend them with increasingly limited fuel, ammunition, and supplies.





Strategically isolated and under mounting pressure, Crimea is entering a new phase of the war. The conflict began with the peninsula in 2014, and some now argue that its outcome may ultimately be decided there.