🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo admits it was one of the darkest weeks of his career.



After Portugal’s victory, the captain made an emotional confession.





“I know that whoever works hard, God helps him. It was a tough week, a dark one. It started as if I had retired from football.”



“But I held on as I always do because I believe in work more than football. It was tough, I have to admit, but we came back.”





For a few days, the football world had already started writing his obituary.



People wanted him benched.



People said his era was over.



People questioned whether he could still make the difference





But perhaps that is what separates Cristiano Ronaldo from ordinary players.



When others see the end, he sees another battle.



Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatest gift was never talent alone.





It was belief.



For more than two decades, he has survived criticism, pressure and expectations that would break most players.



Maybe that is why he has lasted so long.



Not because he defeated time.





But because he never stopped fighting against it.



And perhaps one day, people will remember more than the goals.



They will remember the man who refused to surrender.