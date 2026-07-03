Cristiano Ronaldo to retire from international football after 2026 World Cup – Sister confirms



Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Kátia Aveiro, has said the Portugal captain will retire from international football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, calling the tournament his “last dance” with the national team.





The 48-year-old singer made the remark in an interview with Portuguese broadcaster Sport TV ahead of Portugal’s Round of 32 clash against Croatia on Thursday night.



Aveiro said, “From the information I have, from a reliable source… this is his last dance”.





She added, “I believe it’s not today that they’ll say goodbye, but it’s coming soon. I strongly believe this is the farewell… I’m talking about the Portuguese national team”.





The mother of three further stated, “Enjoy it while it lasts. It’s ending soon… So enjoy it a lot because it will be difficult to find someone after 200 goals”.





Moments after Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Croatia in Toronto, Ronaldo declined to say when he plans to retire.





The 41-year-old said, “My future isn’t important right now. I’ll have time; after winning or losing, I’ll talk to my family and then make the best decision.





“I don’t make decisions in the heat of the moment anymore. Now, everything is done calmly. It’s about enjoying the present”.



Ronaldo has previously said the 2026 World Cup would “definitely” be his last tournament.





The Al Nassr forward scored Portugal’s equaliser from the penalty spot against Croatia.