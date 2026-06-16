Curacao manager Dick Advocaat was in tears before kick-off against Germany 🥹



He led the island nation of just 150,000 people to their first-ever World Cup, calling it the most unbelievable achievement of his near 40-year managerial career.





However in February, he stepped down from the role after qualifying to care for his ill daughter, stating that ‘family comes before football’.





The Dutchman returned to the job in May, and has now made history as the oldest manager ever to take charge of a World Cup match at 78 years and 280 days old.



What a moment for him ❤