🚨 PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA FINALLY ADMITS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IS PUTTING PRESSURE ON SOUTH AFRICA’S SERVICES AND JOBS AS DEBATE OVER BORDER SECURITY HEATS UP 🚨



President Cyril Ramaphosa has reignited the national debate on immigration after acknowledging that illegal immigration is placing pressure on South Africa’s public services and affecting efforts to create jobs for citizens.



Speaking on migration, Ramaphosa said that properly managed and regulated migration can contribute to economic growth and create opportunities. However, he stressed that government must deal with illegal immigration, warning that uncontrolled migration places additional strain on public resources and makes it harder to achieve decent employment opportunities for South Africans.



His comments come at a time when concerns over border security, unemployment, healthcare services, housing and illegal immigration are dominating political discussions across the country.



The President’s remarks have already sparked strong reactions, with some South Africans arguing that tougher action is needed against illegal immigration, while others believe the issue requires a balanced approach that protects both economic growth and human rights.



With unemployment remaining one of the country’s biggest challenges, immigration is expected to remain a major political issue ahead of future elections.