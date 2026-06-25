BREAKING: Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu suggests Trump may be hiding a terminal illness



Rep. Ted Lieu just raised a question the White House cannot seem to answer, and it is a big one.





Trump abruptly canceled the signing of a bipartisan housing bill on Wednesday, a bill that passed the Senate Monday and the House Tuesday in a lopsided 358 to 32 vote. Lieu says the no show fits a pattern he has been watching for a while.





The congressman pointed to what he called erratic behavior from the president, including falling asleep during meetings, visible weakness in his arms, and swelling in his hands.



Lieu connected those signs to a report that a 79 year old, well connected person was given access to a weight loss drug called retatrutide last year under a compassionate use provision. Trump just turned 80 and has talked openly about wanting weight loss drugs, though the White House denies he was the person in that report.





“Did Donald Trump get this special drug from Eli Lilly and did he get it under that provision and if he did, why is that the case?” Lieu asked.





Compassionate use is not handed out for minor issues. Lieu pointed out that it generally means the recipient has a terminal illness, which matches the description on the drugmaker’s own website.





“The White House needs to come clean,” Lieu said.



While Americans wait on relief from rising housing costs, the man who was supposed to sign their bill into law is dodging cameras and basic questions about his own health. Ted Lieu is not letting this one go quietly.