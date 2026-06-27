DETHRONED NGONI CHIEF APPEALS HIS REMOVAL



Aaron Jere, who was dethroned as Chief Kapatamoyo of the Ngoni people, has formally filed an appeal challenging his removal.





Jere argues that his removal by the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV was unlawful, claiming that his successor does not meet the traditional qualifications.



His lawyer, Kangombe and Associates, submitted the notice of appeal.





The High Court had earlier ruled in favor of Mpezeni IV, affirming that he had the authority to dethrone chiefs under him for gross indiscipline.



Mpezeni IV’s lawyer, Dickson Jere, maintained that the Paramount Chief exercised his powers after Aaron was accused of allocating traditional land to Indians, which displaced local villagers.





Aaron now seeks the removal of his half-brother, Levy Jere, who replaced him as Chief Kapatamoyo.





He contends that Levy is ineligible because his mother was never married to the chief, but only had a child with him.





According to Ngoni custom, a child born out of wedlock — referred to as Chiuuya — cannot inherit the throne.



However, Dickson Jere countered that the Chiuuya custom was abolished by the Ngonis, as it was discriminatory against children and conflicted with Zambian laws.





The Court of Appeal has yet to set a date for the hearing of this case.



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