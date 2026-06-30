DJ KANDEKE denounces SOUTH AFRICAN anti-immigrant killings, calls to cancel their artists from performing in ZAMBIA. 😱





■ “What’s happening to people in South Africa is painful to watch. No one deserves to die like that. To my Zambian promoters, for now, stop bringing South African artists,” said the artist manager in a post.





Zimbabweans are also calling to cancel Mafikizolo’s scheduled performance in Victoria Falls on 5th July, 2026, over anti-immigrant brutality and murders.





Reports of South African artists’ bookings around Africa dropping have been reported since early this year, and it seems that will keep getting worse.





Reports suggest that tension in that country is growing as the June 30th deadline for foreign African nations to leave the country has been reached.



READ MORE: https://zedifyonline.com/dont-book-south-african-artist-dj-kandeke-tells-promoters-amid-anti-immigrant-killings/