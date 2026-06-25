Djed Spence explains why he did not shake hands with Thomas Partey:



🗣️ “I have my beliefs, and I live by them. My faith guides my decisions, and I know what my scriptures teach me. People are free to interpret what happened however they want, but I’m not going to go into detail or explain myself.”





Spence also issued a message to England supporters:



🗣️ “To the England fans, if my actions disappointed or upset any of you, I sincerely apologise. That was never my intention. I respect everyone, but I also have to stay true to my convictions.”





The incident has sparked widespread debate among fans and pundits following England’s World Cup meeting with Ghana.



#worldcup #FIFA #FIFAWorldCup #england #spence