Djed Spence’s refusal to shake Thomas Partey’s hand before England’s World Cup clash with Ghana has sparked huge debate across the football world.





Reports claim FIFA could seek clarification from England after footage appeared to show the Tottenham defender deliberately avoiding the customary pre-match handshake with the former Arsenal midfielder.



If that was a conscious decision by Spence, should he be criticised for it?





Or does every player have the right to choose who they do and don’t interact with?



This is where the debate gets interesting.



Football authorities promote respect and sportsmanship before every match. The handshake ritual is seen as part of that tradition. However, footballers are also human beings with personal values, opinions and principles.





So where should the line be drawn?



Should FIFA investigate a player for refusing a handshake?



Or would that be an overreach into a player’s personal choice?



What’s certain is that the incident has generated more headlines than England’s disappointing 0-0 draw with Ghana.





Meanwhile, Spence continues to enhance his reputation at the World Cup after earning a starting spot under Thomas Tuchel. The Tottenham defender has worked incredibly hard to reach this level after a difficult few years in his career.



But now another question emerges:



If FIFA does contact England for clarification, what exactly should the governing body be looking to achieve?



A warning? An explanation? Or simply confirmation of what happened