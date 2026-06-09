DNA results reveal that ZAF Soldier not the father  baby of biological daughter he is accused of defiling and impregnating

DNA RESULTS EXCLUDES DEFILEMENT SUSPECT AS THE FATHER TO THE BABY



A DNA report presented before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has shown that a Zambia Air Force (ZAF) flight sergeant accused of d€filing and impregnating his 14-year-old daughter is not the biological father of the baby at the centre of the case.





State forensic analyst Innocent Makasa testified before the court that DNA analysis conducted on samples obtained from the accused, the complainant and the child established that the accused is not the biological father of the baby born from the alleged incest.





However, Dr Makasa clarified that the findings were limited to determining biological parentage and could not be used to conclude whether sexual intercourse had occurred between the accused and the complainant because not every act of sexual intercourse results in pregnancy .



Judgement set for July 8,2026.



ZDM