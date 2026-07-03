DO NOT VOTE FOR MUNDUBILE HE IS NOT HANDSOME – IVANKA BIANCA



By Jane Mweetwa

Social media personality Ivanka Bianca has sparked debate after making critical remarks about 2026 presidential candidate Brian Mundubile during a live broadcast on Facebook.





Speaking to her followers, Ivanka claimed that she did not believe a “normal person” would even choose to date Mundubile, because of his appearance. She also urged Zambians not to vote for him, citing that he is not handsome.





The comments have attracted mixed reactions on social media, with some users criticizing the remarks as personal attacks while others defended her right to express her opinion.



Zambian Post 3 July 2026📸