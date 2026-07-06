DON MWENDA WITHDRAWS INDEPENDENT BID, DECLARES SUPPORT FOR HICHILEMA.



By Joseph Siambihi



Kabwe Central independent aspiring Member of Parliament Don Mwenda has withdrawn his independent bid and declared his support for President Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UPND).





Speaking after President Hichilema addressed residents at Comet Grounds in Kabwe, Mr. Mwenda said he had returned to his party and would work to ensure the President secures victory in the August 13 General Elections.





Mr. Mwenda also pledged his support for Kabwe Central UPND aspiring Member of Parliament Chrizoster Phiri, saying he would campaign alongside the party in the constituency.





Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema urged Kabwe residents to vote for the UPND in the 13 August 2026 General Elections, saying another mandate would enable his administration to continue delivering development projects across the country