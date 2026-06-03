‘Don’t disturb your competitor when they are making a huge mistake’- Nelson Chamisa on CAB 3 silence

Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has finally spoken out against the controversial CAB 3 Bill.

His remarks come after months of public silence on the issue. During that period, debate around the Bill intensified across the country.

Many citizens have supported CAB 3. However, another section has strongly opposed it. Critics argue that the Bill threatens democratic principles and constitutional rights.

Chamisa recently made his position clear in a brief but pointed exchange on social media.

He posted a message saying, “STAND WITH THE CITIZENS REJECT CAB3.”

Soon after, one follower challenged him, suggesting his intervention had come too late.

“Its toooo laaaate singing hangu in Dolly’s voice,” the follower commented.

Chamisa quickly responded.

“It’s never too late. Don’t disturb your competitor when they are making a huge mistake,” he wrote.

A Strategic Silence?

Chamisa’s response has sparked fresh political debate. Supporters believe he deliberately stayed quiet while developments unfolded. According to his explanation, speaking earlier could have interrupted opponents who were making costly political errors.

As a result, some observers view his silence as a calculated strategy rather than indecision. Others, however, maintain that influential leaders should have spoken sooner.

Despite these differing views, Chamisa’s comments have returned him to the centre of the national conversation.

Resistance to CAB 3 has continued to grow. Several political figures, activists, and civic groups have criticised the Bill.

Notably, retired Air Marshal Henry Muchena has emerged as one of the prominent voices against it.