DON’T DRAG ME INTO CAMPAIGNS – GBM DISOWNS HH ENDORSEMENT CLAIMS



…says his focus is business and personal recovery, not politics as speculation over his 2026 stance grows.





Former Cabinet Minister and businessman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) has publicly distanced himself from claims that he has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





In a statement issued Friday morning, GBM said reports suggesting that he has urged Zambians to vote for President Hichilema are false and misleading.



“I have not made such pronouncements in recent times, nor have I participated in any political engagement,” GBM stated.





The former politician, once known for dominating headlines and political rallies, says his attention is now firmly fixed on business ventures rather than election campaigns.





“My core passion has always been business. I am a hands-on businessman, fully dedicated to my enterprises,” he said.



GBM further argued that politics should not be treated as a lifelong occupation, appearing to take a subtle swipe at those who never seem to leave the political stage.





“Politics is a vocation that, at the right time, must be left to new entrants rather than treated as a perpetual livelihood,” he noted.



As Zambia’s political temperature continues to rise ahead of next year’s elections, many political observers have been eager to know where influential figures such as GBM stand. However, the businessman insists that his vote remains a private matter.





“As a citizen, I hold the right to vote for my preferred candidate, and I equally hold the right to secrecy in exercising that choice,” he said.



GBM also disclosed that he remains focused on rebuilding his health and well-being following his prison experience, describing the period as one of reflection, recovery and renewed purpose.





The statement is likely to disappoint political camps that had hoped to count him among their public supporters. For now, GBM appears determined to stay away from the campaign trail and concentrate on business and personal recovery.





In simple terms, those searching for GBM at political rallies may have to look elsewhere. The businessman says he is busy chasing opportunities, not politicians.





And should he ever decide to endorse a candidate, he says there will be no need for speculation, anonymous sources or social media detectives.



“If I ever decide to endorse a candidate, I will do so openly, without fear or favour,” he said.



©️ Kumwesu | June 19, 2026