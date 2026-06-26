Don’t trust the opposition, they are ‘wolves’ and ‘mwankoles’- Lifwekelo



A Mwankole will always be a mwankole, says Miles Sampa’s PF deputy secretary general Edwin Lifwekelo.





In a statement, Lifwekelo urged Zambians not to trust the opposition as they have no clarity in terms of what they will do differently from what President Hakainde Hichilema was doing, other than releasing from custody those who have been detained for various offences.





“Despite president Hakainde Hichilema being the most abused opposition leader, he has continued to show spirit of love towards his political competitors.

He has proved beyond doubt that he has a big heart.

Don’t trust the opposition, balemizembelekafye.



They are wolves in ship (sheep) skin. What alternatives do do those running for the highest office in the land have other than danceable political campaign songs?” Lifwekelo argued. “Now is not the time to substitute a winning team. Some of the opposition now calling for the repealing of cyber law,strangely supported this law while in government

Today they have become proponents for the repealing of the same piece of legislation.”





Lifwekelo stated that while the road has been difficult as the “economy was in ICU and damaged beyond repair”,



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/dont-trust-the-opposition-they-are-wolves-and-mwankoles-lifwekelo/