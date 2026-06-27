Dora Siliya’s “Boza ni yoipa” Analogy Collapses Under Basic Scrutiny- Prof. Namukolo Miyanda

Dora Siliya’s “Boza ni yoipa” Analogy Collapses Under Basic Scrutiny

By Prof. Namukolo Miyanda, Pan-Africanist and Governance Expert

27.06.2026

Dr. Dora Siliya’s recent parable on debt, reserves, and “sacrifice” is not a serious economic argument. It is a bedtime fable, inept in logic, detached from reality, and intellectually lazy. It insults Zambians by reducing a complex national economy to a poorly managed household populated by caricatures, and it does so with the arrogance of someone who believes moralizing can substitute for analysis.

Siliya fails at the very first task of professional writing: she does not introduce her subject matter. She rushes into a story about “a lady with 5 children” without stating what policy, debt instrument, or reserve metric she is discussing. Is this about Eurobond restructuring, IMF conditionalities, domestic arrears, or something else entirely? The reader is left guessing. That is not illustration; it is evasion.

Rather than confront the real issues facing Zambians, the rising cost of living, erratic power supply, mass job losses, and collapsed household incomes, she parrots a tired “austerity is good for you” sermon that has no connection to Zambia’s actual fiscal structure. A nation is not a widow. A government is not a stepfather rationing meals. Economies have productive capacity, tax bases, monetary policy, and investment multipliers. Households do not. Her analogy therefore fails the first test of logic: relevance. It is disconnected, and she is parroting an argument that avoids the real issues entirely.

Her own story destroys the point she is trying to make. She wants us to condemn the first husband and applaud the second, but the narrative proves the opposite. The first husband borrowed to give his wife and children a decent house, proper food, mobility through cars, and exposure through travel.

If that borrowing was used to invest in human capital and a higher standard of living for his children and wife, then he was a wise man. That is how responsible leverage works: you use debt to build assets and capacity that outlive you. To condemn him for giving his family dignity while he lived is both cruel and economically illiterate.

The second husband, by contrast, is a man who lacks wisdom and is uncaring. He bans bacon and eggs, cancels lunch, forbids takeaways, scraps holidays for five years, and offers no plan to replace income or restore mobility. He does not explain how shopping at Mr. Price will generate wealth. He simply imposes deprivation and calls it virtue.

A wise stepfather would protect the children’s education, maintain the status quo where possible, and create new income so the family does not slide into poverty. Siliya’s “prudent” husband does none of that. His plan guarantees resentment, asset stripping, and intergenerational decline.

Translated to Zambia, if the first government borrowed to build roads, power, and infrastructure that enabled trade and movement, it was making an investment case. If the second government responds only with consumption cuts, no new production, and no plan to restore purchasing power, then it is not managing debt. It is managing decline.

Siliya’s punchline, “sacrifice today or your grandchildren inherit poverty”, is a false and dangerous binary. A family that slashes nutrition, transport, and education to “save” will raise malnourished, unskilled children who cannot earn in the future, and that family will still lose the house because there is no income to pay rates.

The same applies to a nation. If you consume reserves without building productivity, you are doomed. But if you also accumulate reserves but starve the people with no investment in growth, you are equally doomed. Her article ignores the only competent option: restructure debt while expanding the productive base, maintain critical household welfare, protect small businesses, and keep the “cars” running so the children can get to work and school. That is wisdom. Her version is masochism dressed as policy.

Siliya’s piece is inept, insulting, and unhelpful to the people of Zambia. She misrepresents debt, confuses austerity with strategy, and paints borrowers as reckless while casting custodians of austerity as heroes even as living standards fall. If the first husband borrowed for his family’s good life, he acted wisely.

The new husband who refuses to care for his wife and stepchildren, or to maintain the status quo while building anew, is not prudent. He is negligent. Zambians deserve analysis, not fables that collapse under pressure.

A better Zambia can only be delivered by Brian Mundubile. Vote for a better future, not rhetoric and imaginations.