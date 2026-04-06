Doubts grow over NASA’s new mission as global users cry “AI”

Not everyone is convinced by NASA’s latest mission, with scepticism spreading far beyond just a few online voices.

Across social media platforms, global users are questioning the authenticity of images and videos released from the mission, with many claiming the visuals appear AI-generated or heavily edited.

Some users point to what they describe as unusual lighting, overly smooth textures, and unnatural movement in footage as reasons for doubt. Similar claims are circulating widely online, with posts alleging the mission visuals are fake or created using CGI or AI tools.

Despite the growing online debate, there is no credible evidence confirming that the mission content is artificial. The mission itself remains part of ongoing real-world space operations and scientific observation.

Experts warn that the rise of AI technology is making it easier for misinformation to spread, with public trust increasingly challenged as people struggle to distinguish between real and manipulated content.

The situation reflects a broader global trend: even major scientific achievements are now being met with growing digital scepticism.