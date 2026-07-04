MUSHIMBA HONOURED AT HOUSE OF LORDS FOR ENGINEERING AND EDUCATION WORK



Organized People’s Party (OPP) presidential candidate Dr. Brian Mushimba has received an award at the House of Lords in the United Kingdom for his contribution to engineering, education and national development.





The OPP leader was among 11 individuals from across Africa recognized today for outstanding work in their respective fields.



The ceremony was hosted by Baroness Sandy Verma and attended by former Tanzanian President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.





Dr. Mushimba’s recognition centers on his career in engineering and his advocacy for technical education in Zambia.



He has previously campaigned on expanding STEM skills and raising engineering standards in public projects.c





The award highlights Zambia’s capacity on the international stage.



“It is recognition not of one man, but of the skills and standards we have as a nation,” he said.





The honor comes weeks ahead of Zambia’s 13 August general elections, where Dr. Mushimba alias Mr. 4 million jobs is contesting the presidency under the OPP banner.



Francis Chipalo