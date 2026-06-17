DRC Senate adopts a Bill which could extend Presidential term limit

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Senate has adopted a bill to

change the constitution which could open the door to a ‌third

term in office for President Felix Tshisekedi, days after a

protest against the bill turned violent in the capital

Kinshasa.

The bill paves the way for a referendum on a new constitution

that ⁠would allow Tshisekedi — who is currently serving his

second and final term — to serve a third term as if it were his

first.

Eighty-nine senators took part in the vote on Monday and all

voted in favour of adopting the bill.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo

Mnangagwa is also fighting teeth and nails to extend his term

of office to beyond 2030.

According, to the current Zimbabwean constitution, Mnangagwa is

supposed to step down at the end of his second term in 2028.

Mnangagwa doesn’t want a referendum, however there is a serious

pushback by his deputy Constantine Chiwenga, who is believed to

be the next in line.

The bill was approved by Cabinet on 10 February 2026 and

gazetted on 16 February 2026 by Speaker of the National

Assembly Jacob Mudenda.

The Bill proposes changes to how the President is elected, the

length of presidential and parliamentary terms, the structure

of several state institutions, and the appointment of judges,

among other provisions.

The Bill has generated significant public debate and legal

challenges.

Critics have described it as an attempt to extend President

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond 2028, while the government

has said the proposed changes are aimed at strengthening

institutions and aligning Zimbabwe with contemporary African

constitutional standards.

The Bill drew more than half a million public submissions

during a 90-day consultation period. Parliament said the great

majority of these submissions were in favour of the Bill, a

result that opposition groups disputed.

It was the subject of pending Constitutional Court challenges.

On 2 June 2026, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi formally

tabled the Bill in the National Assembly for its First Reading.