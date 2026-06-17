DRC Senate adopts a Bill which could extend Presidential term limit

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Senate has adopted a bill to
change the constitution which could open the door to a third
term in office for President Felix Tshisekedi, days after a
protest against the bill turned violent in the capital
Kinshasa.
The bill paves the way for a referendum on a new constitution
that would allow Tshisekedi — who is currently serving his
second and final term — to serve a third term as if it were his
first.
Eighty-nine senators took part in the vote on Monday and all
voted in favour of adopting the bill.
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo
Mnangagwa is also fighting teeth and nails to extend his term
of office to beyond 2030.
According, to the current Zimbabwean constitution, Mnangagwa is
supposed to step down at the end of his second term in 2028.
Mnangagwa doesn’t want a referendum, however there is a serious
pushback by his deputy Constantine Chiwenga, who is believed to
be the next in line.
The bill was approved by Cabinet on 10 February 2026 and
gazetted on 16 February 2026 by Speaker of the National
Assembly Jacob Mudenda.
The Bill proposes changes to how the President is elected, the
length of presidential and parliamentary terms, the structure
of several state institutions, and the appointment of judges,
among other provisions.
The Bill has generated significant public debate and legal
challenges.
Critics have described it as an attempt to extend President
Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond 2028, while the government
has said the proposed changes are aimed at strengthening
institutions and aligning Zimbabwe with contemporary African
constitutional standards.
The Bill drew more than half a million public submissions
during a 90-day consultation period. Parliament said the great
majority of these submissions were in favour of the Bill, a
result that opposition groups disputed.
It was the subject of pending Constitutional Court challenges.
On 2 June 2026, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi formally
tabled the Bill in the National Assembly for its First Reading.