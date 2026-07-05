DU BREAKS AWAY, EYES AUGUST POLL VICTORY



Democratic Union (DU) has announced that it will contest the 13 August 2026 general elections independently, with party president Ackim Antony Njobvu saying the party is ready to present its own vision directly to Zambians.





In a statement issued on Saturday, Njobvu said the decision followed consultations within the party leadership and what he described as a period of “soul-searching” among young people.





He said while the party appreciated some of the efforts made by President Hakainde Hichilema, it had reached a point where it was necessary to chart its own political path.



Njobvu said the Democratic Union had previously offered its support on principle but had now resolved to stand independently and seek its own mandate from the electorate.





He maintained that despite the decision to contest alone, the party remains open to working with other political players in the national interest, stressing that Zambia’s development should take precedence over partisan differences.





The DU leader has since appealed to voters to back the party in the August 13 polls, saying his party is determined to restore what he described as Zambia’s lost glory through a new generation of leadership.





The announcement marks a significant political step for the Democratic Union as it positions itself to compete independently in this year’s elections and challenge established political parties for public support.